Ukrainian assault team attempts to land near Energodar — local official

MOSCOW, September 1. /TASS/. A Ukrainian assault team has attempted to land in the vicinity of Energodar to prevent an IAEA mission to the Zaporozhye NPP, a member of the main council of the Zaporozhye Region’s military-civilian administration reported in an RT stream on Thursday.

"Right now they are telling me that a Ukrainian assault team attempted to debark in the vicinity of Energodar. They crossed the Dnieper and are attempting to establish a foothold on the shore. This is some sort of desperation when they realize that the IAEA won’t keep quiet. I am confident that there are people among the delegation’s members who will fulfill their obligations," Vladimir Rogov said.

Head of Energodar’s military-civilian administration Alexander Volga specified that the Ukrainian militants were blocked in the vicinity of a summer settlement, fire action was underway and the operation would be over soon.

Earlier on Thursday, Rogov reported that the IAEA delegation left the city Zaporozhye for the nuclear facility. Reuters reported that the IAEA mission led by its Director General Rafael Grossi was heading towards the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant. According to the news agency, Grossi observed heightened military activity in the vicinity of Energodar where the nuclear facility is located but the mission was continuing.

On Monday, the IAEA’s mission led by Grossi left Vienna and arrived in Kiev on Tuesday where the delegation met with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky. On Wednesday morning, the IAEA’s convoy left Kiev for the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant. The mission will assess the physical damage and the plant’s safety and security. The IAEA also plans to organize its permanent mission at the nuclear facility.