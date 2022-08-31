‘Get in line like everyone else’: IAEA not getting special passes for Zaporozhye Region

"I have said that they [the IAEA mission] will get in line like everyone else. Let them wait for their turn, I won’t help them and our administration will not help them jump the line," he said in a live broadcast on the Soloviev Live TV channel.

MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. The authorities of the liberated Zaporozhye Region will not issue a special permit to the mission of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to enter the region, Yevgeny Balitsky, head of the regional military-civilian administration, said on Wednesday.

It will be useful for the IAEA mission members to communicate with people waiting for their turn at the Vasilyevka checkpoint to enter the territory of the liberated Zaporozhye Region, the region’s head said.

"This is useful for our common cause and for themselves as well as this will give greater impartiality," Balitsky said.

The Zaporozhye NPP is under the control of the Russian army. Over the last few days, the Kiev regime has delivered several strikes against the station’s territory, using drones, heavy artillery and multiple launch rocket systems. In most cases, the attacks are repelled by Russian air defense systems. However, some rockets hit the NPP’s infrastructural facilities, including nuclear waste storage sites, which may cause a radiation leak.

Residents of the liberated Zaporozhye Region earlier signed an open letter to the IAEA, urging "to stop Ukraine’s provocations targeting the Zaporozhye NPP" and also invited a delegation of the UN nuclear watchdog to visit the nuclear facility.

The IAEA mission left Vienna on Monday and arrived in Kiev the following day where its delegation met with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky. On Wednesday morning, the IAEA car convoy set off from Kiev, heading to the Zaporozhye nuke plant.