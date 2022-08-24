DPR ready for referendum, waits for allied forces to reach republic’s borders — DPR head

MOSCOW, August 24. /TASS/. The Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) is ready to hold a referendum on joining Russia and it is only necessary to wait for allied forces to reach the republic’s borders. DPR leader Denis Pushilin told the Soloviev Live TV channel on Wednesday.

"In terms of putting it together, we are ready for the referendum since over the past years we’ve learned to work under critical and complex conditions. Everything is fine there. The important thing we are waiting for is the allied forces reaching the administrative borders of the republic," he said replying to a question on the referendum’s tentative dates.

Earlier, Alexander Kofman, chairman of the DPR’s Public Chamber, told TASS that the DPR’s referendum on its accession to Russia could be held in the middle of September. He said it would be best to hold it on the same day with the Lugansk People’s Republic’s (LPR) referendum on the same issue. According to him, international observers will come to the republic to monitor the voting.