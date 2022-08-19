Russia, Belarus, Syria to send observers to tribunal against mercenaries — DPR leader

MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. Russia, Belarus and Syria are ready to send their observers to a tribunal against foreign mercenaries that the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) plans to hold, DPR leader Denis Pushilin told the Rossiya-1 TV channel on Friday.

"We sent requests to a number of countries. Russia, Belarus and Syria have confirmed their plans to send observers," he noted.

Pushilin said earlier that Ukrainian nationalists would have to face a tribunal. According to him, one of the trials will take place in the city of Mariupol. The DPR Foreign Ministry, in turn, said that work on the necessary documents was underway. Militants from nationalist units such as the Azov (outlawed in Russia) and Aidar battalions, as well as Ukrainian service members, are expected to be brought before the tribunal.