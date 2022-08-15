Inviolability of Russian borders is fundamental principle, which is not to be tested — MP

MOSCOW, August 15. /TASS/. The inviolability of Russia’s borders is a fundamental principle, which should not be tested, a senior Russia lawmaker said on Monday, commenting on the reports about the violation of the Russian border by a British reconnaissance aircraft.

"A reconnaissance aircraft violated Russia’s state border near Cape Svyatoy Nos in the north of Russia. It looks like those who issue such absurd and provocative orders have forgotten how a British destroyer intruded into Russia’s territorial waters to be stopped by our border guards," Leonid Slutsky, chairman of the international committee of the Russian State Duma (lower parliament house) and leader of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR), told TASS.

"The inviolability of Russian borders is a fundamental principle, which should not be tested. I am convinced that a response to any intrusions will be adequately harsh," he stressed.