US hardly to object to Europe’s open confrontation with Russia — diplomat

MOSCOW, August 13. /TASS/. The US White House will hardly object if some European states engage in open standoff with Russia, Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s North American Department Alexander Darchiev told TASS on Saturday.

"To all appearances, the White House would hardly object, if some European countries engage in open confrontation with Russia. It is generally typical of Washington to start trouble and then cynically observe others clearing up the mess," the senior Russian diplomat stressed.

This scenario is unfolding with regard to the European Union, which is "hit much harder than the United States" by the consequences of the anti-Russian sanctions and Russia’s counter-measures," "especially in the oil and gas sphere," Darchiev pointed out.

"We, naturally, do not want confrontation with the United States or NATO. The weapons that the West is sending are being persistently destroyed by the Russian Armed Forces," he stressed.