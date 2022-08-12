Ukraine’s interpretation of situation around Zaporozhye NPP not backed by UNSC — diplomat

UNITED NATIONS, August 12. /TASS/. Participants in the meeting of the United Nations Security Council did not back Kiev’s allegations that the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant is shelled by the Russian side, Russia’s First Deputy Permanent Representatives to the United Nations Dmitry Polyansky said on Friday.

"Those who watched the ne [UNSC] meeting on Ukraine’s attacks at the Zaporozhye NPP that was convened at our initiative could see what kind of diplomatic equilibristics our Western colleagues are ready to use not to call things by their proper names: Ukraine is recklessly shelling the Zaporozhye NPP exposing security of entire Europe to risks," he wrote on his Telegram channel. "We hope that the UNSC discussions when no one backed Ukraine’s absurd interpretation of the situation, despite the obsession with accusations against Russia, will deter Ukraine’s authorities from further reckless provocations and IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi’s visit to the Zaporozhye plant will finally take place in the near future and that neither the Ukrainians nor the UN Secretariat will hamper it."

Located in the city of Energodar, the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant is controlled by Russian troops. In recent days, Ukrainian forces delivered several strikes at its territory using unmanned aerial vehicles, heavy artillery and multiple rocket launch systems. It most cases, such attacks are repelled by air defense systems but several shells hit infrastructure facilities and the vicinity of the nuclear waste storage.

On August 6, chief of Russia’s National Defense Management Center Mikhail Mizintsev said that UN employees continue to hamper an objective control of the Zaporozhye plant’s condition by IAEA.