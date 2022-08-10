US policies enter dangerous area of nuclear terrorism threat — Russian lawmaker

MOSCOW, August 10. /TASS/. US policies have entered the most dangerous area of nuclear terrorism threat with the White House setting targets for Kiev’s attacks, Russian State Duma (the lower house of parliament) Deputy Speaker Irina Yarovaya told reporters on Wednesday.

"It is the White House that gives orders to Kiev," she noted, commenting on White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre’s call for returning full control of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant to Ukraine. "There is every sign that US policies have entered the most dangerous and restricted area of nuclear terrorism threat," Yarovaya added.

According to the State Duma deputy speaker, there has always been "a dark side" to the White House’s calls. A color revolution and the Maidan coup took place in Ukraine in the past, the Minsk Agreements were sabotaged, Ukraine was flooded with weapons and Pentagon instructors, and a big tour was arranged for Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, which included a performance "at a concert venue" in the US Congress and contained "ugly, false accusations against Russia," Yarovaya said, adding: "And now, the Zaporozhye NPP has come under attack."

The senior lawmaker emphasized that Russia currently had to deter "the most dangerous challenges and threats to global security."

Yarovaya also said that "many countries in the world have learned from experience to understand the real reasons and goals of the calls that the White House issues as it keeps violating international law and pursuing a policy of fake standards and aggression".