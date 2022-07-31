Russia awaiting UN chief’s reaction to attack on detention center, deputy envoy says

UNITED NATIONS, July 31. /TASS/. Moscow is waiting for United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres to react to an attack on a pre-trial detention center in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Russian First Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyansky wrote on Telegram.

According to him, Russian diplomats have drawn the UN chief’s attention to "Ukraine’s responsibility for the attack on the detention center" and "condemned the Kiev regime’s attempts to shift the blame for the crime on Russia." "We urged the UN to promptly give an objective assessment of what happened," the Russian deputy envoy stressed.

"We also pointed out that Russia’s Investigative Committee had launched an investigation into the shelling, involving international experts, in order to identify the perpetrators and hold them accountable," Polyansky emphasized, adding: "We will wait for a reaction from the UN secretary general."

Earlier, deputy spokesperson for the UN secretary general Farhan Haq stated that the United Nations was ready to send a group of experts to probe into the attack.

According to Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov, on July 29, the Ukrainian military used a US-made HIMARS rocket system to shell a pre-trial detention center in the Yelenovka settlement where captured Ukrainian troops are kept, including members of the Azov battalion. According to the latest data, the attack killed 50 Ukrainian service members and left over 70 wounded.