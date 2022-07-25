Lavrov conveys message from Putin to the Congo’s president

OYO /Republic of the Congo/, July 25. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has conveyed a message from President Vladimir Putin to the Republic of the Congo’s President Denis Sassou Nguesso, a TASS correspondent disclosed.

Lavrov’s meeting with Sassou Nguesso is being held in the presidential residence in the town of Oyo.

This is the first visit to the Republic of the Congo by a Russian foreign minister. Lavrov is expected to hold talks with the country’s top diplomat Jean-Claude Gakosso later on Monday.