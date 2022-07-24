Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov arrives in Republic of the Congo

OYO /Republic of the Congo/, July 25. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has arrived for an official visit in the Republic of the Congo, a TASS correspondent reported on Monday.

Lavrov arrived in the Republic of the Congo from Egypt, where he started his African tour. This is the first official visit of the Russian foreign minister to the Republic of the Congo and on Monday he is scheduled to have meetings with the leadership of this country.

Within the framework of the African tour, the Russian top diplomat is visiting Egypt, the Republic of the Congo, Uganda and Ethiopia.