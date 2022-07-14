Russia sends 16 tonnes of medicines and essentials to Afghanistan hit by quake — diplomat

MOSCOW, July 14. /TASS/. Moscow has airlifted to Afghanistan 16 tonnes of humanitarian aid, in particular medicines and essentials, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a briefing on Thursday.

"On July 13, a transport aircraft of the Russian Air Force delivered in Kabul 16 tonnes of medicines and articles of daily necessity with the assistance of the Foreign Ministry," she said. "Residents of remote provinces hit by the recent devastating earthquake in the southeast of the country will receive necessary medicines, as well as blankets, tents and so on," the diplomat added.

Zakharova noted that the Russian ambassador to Afghanistan took part in the handover ceremony. "Afghan authorities expressed their deep gratitude to Russia," the diplomat added.