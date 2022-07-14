Diplomat questions sanity of US officials who call for attacking Russia

MOSCOW, July 14. /TASS/. The antagonistic calls urging Ukraine to deliver strikes directly on Russian soil are being heard in the US more often and point to the psychological deterioration of some American officials, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing on Thursday.

"In the US, particularly among lawmakers and the staff of the so-called Helsinki Commission created by Congress, the belligerent calls to carry out strikes directly against Russia’s territory are being heard ever more frequently," the diplomat noted. "Such statements display the loss of psychological stability by those who are making them," she added.

The diplomat highlighted, in particular, the proposal by Paul Massaro, senior policy advisor for the Commission on Security and Cooperation in Europe, to allow Ukraine’s armed forces to strike military targets in Russia. "In their turn, the US officials avoid guaranteeing that the Ukrainian armed forces won’t use the modern rocket systems supplied to the Kiev regime against targets on our soil, and in their eyes the barbaric Ukrainian bombardments of the DPR and LPR cities and populated localities as well as of Ukrainian regions being liberated are legitimate," she stressed. "By doing so, the United States of America becomes a direct party to the conflict with all ensuing consequences <…>. This is a dangerous path that destabilizes the global situation," the diplomat concluded.