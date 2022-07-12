Russian Government to have eleven Deputy Prime Ministers — decree

MOSCOW, July 12. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin increased the number of deputy prime ministers in the Cabinet from ten to eleven and indicated that one of them is also the Minister of Industry and Trade. The presidential decree was posted on Tuesday on the official web portal of legal information.

"To be established that the Russian Prime Minister has eleven deputies, including <…> the Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Government - Russian Minister of Industry and Trade," according to the decree.

The document comes into force from its signing date.

Denis Manturov currently holds the office of the Minister of Industry and Trade. Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin presented Manturov’s candidacy to the position of the Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Industry and Trade to the State Duma, the lower house of the Russian parliament, the government’s press service said.

The candidacy will be considered on July 15, the press service of the State Duma informed.

According to the law, deputy prime ministers are appointed to their offices by the President after the approval of their candidacies by the State Duma.