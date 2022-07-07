Over $71 mln paid to refugees from Ukraine and Donbass in Russia

MOSCOW, July 7. /TASS/. One-off payments to the tune of over 4.5 billion rubles ($71 million) have so far been made to refugees who arrived from Ukraine as well as from the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, a law enforcement official told TASS on Thursday.

"More than 4.5 billion rubles has been paid to refugees who arrived in Russia, with over 1.8 billion rubles ($28.5 million) paid in Ukraine. The payments are ongoing," the official said.

Eligible refugees get 10,000 rubles ($158) as one-off payment.

Since the latest escalation in Donbass on February 18, almost 2.4 million refugees, including 375,000 children, have arrived in Russia, the latest reports said. Thirty-three thousand people are currently staying at 636 temporary accommodation centers, where they are receiving medical attention, psychological support and legal assistance.