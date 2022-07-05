Localities in Kursk Region being shelled by Ukrainian forces — governor

MOSCOW, July 5. /TASS/. Several localities in the Kursk Region’s border areas have come under shelling attacks by Ukrainian forces, the region’s governor Roman Starovoyt reported on his Telegram channel on Tuesday.

"This morning again began with a shelling of the Glushkovsky district‘s populated localities near the border. Artillery attacks were recorded in the village of Markovo, explosions are heard again in the Tyotkino settlement," he wrote. According to him, the bombardment is underway.

The Tyotkino settlement is bordering Ukraine, it has already been shelled several times by the Ukrainian army. On July 1, several residential buildings were insignificantly damaged. On July 3, the governor reported that the vicinity of a sugar factory in the settlement had been shelled with mortars with no casualties. According to him, the roofs, windows and walls of several houses were damaged.