Lavrov briefs Turkey’s Cavusoglu on Russia’s approach to talks with Ukraine

MOSCOW, February 27. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in a telephone conversation with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu briefed him on the situation in Ukraine in the light of the special military operation and explained Moscow’s approach to negotiations with Kiev, as follows from the Russian Foreign Ministry’s post on its Telegram channel.

"Lavrov explained the situation in Ukraine in the light of the special military operation and the fundamental approaches regarding the possibility of negotiations with the Ukrainian authorities," the Foreign Ministry said.