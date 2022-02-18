Minsk, Moscow working efficiently in all integration areas — Putin

MOSCOW, February 18. /TASS/. Russian and Belarusian authorities have established efficient work in all areas of integration within the framework of the Union State, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the press conference after talks with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

"It was noted from both sides that relevant Russian and Belarusian institutions established efficient collaborative work on all integration areas," Putin said.

In particular, the high level group on coordination of integration interaction gained good momentum, the Russian leader added.