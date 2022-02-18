Putin wishes Belarus to have successful referendum on February 27

MOSCOW, February 18. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin wished the Belarusian government to hold a successful referendum on constitutional changes that’s scheduled for February 27.

Putin also thanked Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, following their talks in the Kremlin on Friday, for taking the invitation to visit Moscow.

"I understand that the president’s work schedule is very busy now that there’s a need to prepare for a very important event for the domestic politics: the national referendum on the new edition of the country’s constitution, which is scheduled for February 27," he said. "Of course, we wish the Belarusian friends to hold it successfully."

The referendum will take place on February 27. Early voting will be possible from February 22-26.