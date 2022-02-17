Russia, US can reduce risks of bomber flights near borders — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, February 17. /TASS/. Russia sees potential for reaching an agreement with the United States on measures to reduce risks related to the flights of heavy bombers near the borders of both countries, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a written response to the US reply on security guarantees posted on its website on Thursday.

"We note the US side’s interest in the Russian idea of additional measures for reducing risks related to the flights of heavy bombers near the sides’ national borders. We see a subject matter for discussion and the potential for mutually acceptable agreements. We remind you of no less important element of our package proposal concerning similar deployments by combat surface ships that are also associated with serious risks," the document says.

Russia’s proposals on security guarantees included a pledge to give up the practice of the flights of heavy bombers and the deployment of surface combat ships to the areas from where they would be capable of attacking targets on the territory of both countries.

On January 26, the United States and NATO handed over their written reply to Moscow’s proposals on security guarantees. The US side requested that the texts of these documents should not be published. However, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg outlined their basic provisions. These statements suggest that the West has refused to make concessions fundamental for Moscow, but indicated areas for further negotiations.

As the Russian Foreign Ministry reported, US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan received on Thursday Moscow’s written response to Washington’s reply.