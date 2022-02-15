Lavrov, Blinken held phone conversation on Tuesday, Russian Foreign Ministry says

MOSCOW, February 15. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held a phone conversation with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday, Russia’s Foreign Ministry told TASS.
"The conversation took place," the diplomatic agency noted.
Earlier, another phone conversation initiated by the US took place on Saturday. As the Russian Foreign Ministry noted, Lavrov told his American counterpart that the US propaganda campaign on Russia’s alleged aggression against Ukraine pursues provocative goals.