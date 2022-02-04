US bioweapons activity poses threat to Russia, China — joint statement

BEIJING, February 4. /TASS/. The military biological activity of the US and its allies poses a serious threat for the national security of Russia and China, Moscow and Beijing said in a joint statement adopted Friday.

"The sides emphasize that domestic and foreign bioweapons activities by the United States and its allies raise serious concerns and questions for the international community regarding their compliance with the BWC [Biological Weapons Convention - TASS]," the statement reads.

"The sides share the view that such activities pose a serious threat to the national security of the Russian Federation and China and are detrimental to the security of the respective regions," the document underscores.

In this regard, Moscow and Beijing urged the US and its allies "to act in an open, transparent, and responsible manner by properly reporting on their military biological activities conducted overseas and on their national territory, and by supporting the resumption of negotiations on a legally binding BWC Protocol with an effective verification mechanism."