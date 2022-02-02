Putin’s China visit crucially significant for entire world, Russian envoy says

MOSCOW, February 2. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s upcoming visit to China for the opening ceremony of the Beijing Winter Olympics is crucially significant for the entire world, Russian Ambassador to Beijing Andrey Denisov told the Soloviev Live YouTube channel on Wednesday.

"Undoubtedly, it (the visit - TASS) is crucially important for us, [it] is crucially important for China, [and] I would say, for the entire world. The leaders of two major countries that have a great impact on global politics are meeting, and they are meeting during rather contradictory times," the envoy noted.

The diplomat emphasized that the Russian leader’s visit to China is very important since it creates an opportunity for a trustworthy dialogue. "The conversation, indeed, acquires such a friendly nature in a good sense of the word. We are talking, above all, about an atmosphere for the discussion of very important issues for our countries since our president and Chinese chairman [Xi Jinping] realize the extent of the responsibility they bear for their peoples," he added.

"Our opinions are either close or coincide on key matters not only in international politics but also on how to develop our states under the current complicated conditions," the ambassador pointed out.

Putin’s visit to China is scheduled for February 4.