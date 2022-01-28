Excessive restrictions over Omicron coronavirus variant don’t make sense, says Kremlin

MOSCOW, January 28. /TASS/. Global experience shows that it is pointless to impose excessive restrictions due to the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday. He added, however, that the number of Russia’s new daily coronavirus cases could grow.

"The figures are lower at the moment than in Western European countries and the United States so it’s possible that they will rise higher," he pointed out. "Global experience shows that as far as Omicron goes, any excessive restrictions don’t make sense," Peskov emphasized. "At the same time, every coronavirus strain has its own features, making countries choose the most appropriate sanitary measures," he said, adding: "This is what is happening in our country."

According to the federal anti-coronavirus crisis center, Russia’s coronavirus cases rose by 98,040 to 11,502,657 in the past day, and 29,506 recoveries were recorded. Russia’s new daily coronavirus cases started rising after the holiday season, particularly because of the spread of the Omicron variant. President Vladimir Putin earlier ordered the government to develop an additional action plan to combat the new virus strain.