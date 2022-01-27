United Russia awaiting response from Putin on weapons supply bid to Donbass, says Kremlin

MOSCOW, January 27. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has not yet shown any reaction to the United Russia party’s initiative to assist the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR, LPR) by providing weapons to them, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday.

"The president has not reacted to these initiatives yet," he said. At the same time, in Peskov’s words, "naturally, the president is well aware of this position, of the [United Russia’s] stance." "He can understand how sensitive this topic is, particularly for United Russia," the Kremlin spokesman added.

Peskov also pointed out that "it is something new" as Russia had never provided that kind of assistance to Donbass.

Secretary of United Russia’s General Council Andrey Turchak stated on Wednesday that Moscow should assist the DPR and LPR by providing certain types of weapons to them in order to enhance their defense capabilities in the face of possible aggression. Leader of the United Russia faction in the State Duma (the lower house of parliament) Vladimir Vasilyev said later that the party had sent a request on the matter to the Russian leadership.