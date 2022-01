PARIS, January 26. /TASS/. The talks of political advisers to the leaders of the Normandy group (Russia, Germany, France and Ukraine) ended in Paris on Wednesday, the Russian embassy to France told TASS.

This year’s first face-to-face meeting, which took place at the Elysee Palace, lasted 8.5 hours.

Deputy Chief of Staff of the Presidential Executive Office Dmitry Kozak, who heads the Russian delegation, is expected to summarize the results of the talks at a press conference.