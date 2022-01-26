Putin ready to answer questions from Italian businessmen about sanctions — Kremlin

MOSCOW, January 26. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is ready to give detailed explanations if someone of the Italian businessmen asks him at the coming meeting about aggravation of the situation around sanctions, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"As a rule, representatives of large foreign businesses use these meetings to ask questions in the area of their competence. They raise any questions without any certain agenda," Peskov said.

"If any of the participants is interested in this situation - we know that the situation, unfortunately, has a negative impact on world markets - of course, I have no doubt that the President will be ready to give detailed explanations," the Kremlin spokesman said.

He recalled that the President traditionally holds meetings with foreign businessmen - from Italy, France, Germany, the U.S. The last time Putin spoke with leading Italian entrepreneurs was in 2018, Peskov said.

"It was a very good conversation back then," he recalled.

"Despite all the turbulence and despite what is going on around Ukraine, the main task for us is the development of the Russian Federation," the spokesman said.

"We are interested and highly appreciate the interest Italian businessmen traditionally show in our market and today we will talk about many issues."

Peskov noted that such meetings are held partially closed to the media.

"We expect a long, meaningful conversation," he concluded.