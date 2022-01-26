US actively opposed establishment of order in cyberspace — Russia’s UN mission

UNITED NATIONS, January 26. /TASS/. Until recently, the US actively opposed the definition of responsible state behavior in cyberspace, and when, despite that opposition, the international community supported Russia’s proposals in this area, Washington decided to take full credit in this field, Russian permanent mission to the UN said in its commentary to the US’ mission press release Wednesday.

"To put it mildly, the statements of the US mission that it allegedly helped to promote the framework of responsible behavior in cyberspace, ‘created on the US’ initiative’ in 2021, are far from the truth," the Russian mission said. "The initiative of development and negotiation of such framework belongs not to the US, but to Russia, who was the first UN member state to introduce this issue to the UN General Assembly, and who has been promoting this concept for over 20 years already."

The US, the commentary says, "on the contrary, actively opposed it up until recently."

"In particular, the US opposed the establishment of the Open-ended Working Group on international informational security, voted against the Russian resolution that proposed it. When it became clear that the majority of the international community supports the Russian initiative, our US colleagues started to change their minds on the fly. And now they resorted to taking cred for someone else’s achievements," the Russian mission said.