Russia, Indonesia agree to cooperate in information security

JAKARTA, December 14. /TASS/. Russia and Indonesia have concluded an inter-government agreement on cooperation in the field of information security, the press service of Russia’s Security Council has said.

The agreement was inked by the Secretary of Russia’s Security Council, Nikolay Patrushev and Indonesia’s Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal, and Security Affairs Mohammad Mahfud.

"Under the agreement, Russia and Indonesia agreed to carry out cooperation in the field of international information security for the purpose of maintaining international peace, security, and stability," the Security Council said.

Fields of cooperation

The two sides identified cooperation guidelines, including the drafting, coordination, and implementation of the necessary joint measures in the field of maintaining international information security. The importance was stressed of creating a system for the prevention, monitoring, and joint reaction to emerging threats.

Russia and Indonesia agreed to exchange information about the illegal use of information and communication technologies, computer incidents, computer malware, and cyberattacks.

"The agreement emphasizes the need for cooperation in improving the existing model of Internet governance, including measures to enforce countries’ equal rights in running the Internet and enhancing the role of the International Telecommunication Union," the Security Council said.

Among other things, Russia and Indonesia agreed to develop and implement joint confidence-building measures in the field of using information security technologies and to coordinate policies for preventing information protection, including personal data.

"With the aim of effective implementation of the agreement’s provisions and establishing direct interaction between the two countries the corresponding agencies were appointed: the office of the Security Council for Russia and the National Cyber and Crypto Agency for Indonesia," Russia’s Security Council said.