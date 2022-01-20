Kremlin does not rule out new contact between Putin and Biden

MOSCOW, January 20. /TASS/. A new contact between Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Joe Biden of the United States, may take place after receiving a response from Washington on Moscow’s security guarantee proposals, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists on Thursday.

"We also do not rule out another contact between the two presidents. We believe that in either case such a contact is welcome, it is useful for both countries. We also do not rule out that after we manage to review the above-mentioned documents [on security guarantees], the heads of state will consider it appropriate to contact each other and discuss," the press secretary stressed.

Earlier on Wednesday, US President Joe Biden said that he considered it possible to hold a new summit with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin. According to Biden, during the previous contacts with Putin, the heads of state discussed the possibility of holding another summit, if necessary.

On December 17, the Russian Foreign Ministry released a draft agreement on security guarantees between Russia and the United States and a draft agreement on ensuring the security of Russia and NATO member states. Consultations on the issue took place in Geneva on January 10, followed by a meeting of the Russia-NATO Council in Brussels on January 12 and a session of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Permanent Council in Vienna on January 13.