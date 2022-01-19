Senator urges US to drop pressure against Minsk over Belarusian constitutional referendum

MOSCOW, January 19. /TASS/. Washington must respect the constitutional rights of Belarusian citizens and refrain from any external pressure against Minsk regarding the upcoming referendum on amendments to the republic’s constitution, Deputy Speaker of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly Konstantin Kosachev told TASS on Wednesday.

"Belarus’ constitutional process is the country’s internal concern. Only citizens of this country can determine the content of future amendments, including those affecting the security and defensive capability of Belarus. In this situation, it is necessary to abandon any external pressure, which the Americans are attempting to employ now, and show respect for the constitutional rights of Belarusian citizens," Kosachev maintained.

He pointed out that any subsequent agreements between Russia and Belarus based on the constitutions of both countries "will be the subject of their exclusive purview, regardless of any comments by third countries."

"In particular, regarding the deployment of "nuclear garrisons" on the territory of other states, no one, not even the US, should comment on this issue, considering how many American nukes are deployed in Europe," the deputy speaker noted, specifying that there are about 150 of them "in at least six countries," Kosachev recalled that Russia’s recent initiatives on security guarantees include the return of any nuclear weapons to the national borders of the respective states. "These initiatives are still on the negotiating table," the senior senator concluded.