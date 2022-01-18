Lavrov reiterates Russia’s readiness for cooperation with Germany’s new government

MOSCOW, January 18. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday after talks with his German counterpart, Annalena Baerbock, he reassured her that Moscow is ready for all-round cooperation with Germany’s new government.

"On my part, I reiterated Russia’s readiness for all-round cooperation with Germany’s recently formed government in order to overcome the numerous problems both in the bilateral dialogue and in the entire spectrum of cooperation between our countries on the global arena," he told a news conference after the talks.

The Russian top diplomat noted that the two countries have a vast potential for cooperation, including in the economic sphere. "We stated a visible growth in Russian-German trade last year as compared with 2019 and 2020," Lavrov said. "We are convinced that it is necessary to exert extra efforts, including at the government level and between the corresponding economic entities, to maintain this positive dynamic. It would help expand cooperation in such promising areas as public health, climate change, energy efficiency, the development of renewable energy sources, hydrogen and environment-friendly technologies."

"We spoke in favor of resuming and upgrading the work of the Petersburg Dialogue Russia-German public forum. It is good that the majority of German and Russian participants speak in favor of that. We also voiced support to another public forum - Potsdam Meetings," Lavrov added.