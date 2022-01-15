West escalating relations with China before Olympics cannot be ruled out - expert

MOSCOW, January 15. /TASS/. The aggravation of relations between the West and China before the upcoming Olympic Games in Beijing in February should not be ruled out, Director of the Russian International Affairs Council Andrey Kortunov told TASS.

"Unfortunately, escalation is always possible, including the time before the Olympics," he said.

The expert believes that the United States would seek to expand the list of countries participating in the diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Olympics. "They will try to include as many Asian allies of the United States as possible on this list, thereby demonstrating the existence of some kind of united front opposing China," he added.

According to Kortunov, the confrontation might not be limited to a boycott, and other options are possible. "For example, we can talk about efforts to strengthen military-political cooperation with Taiwan," the analyst explained. "There may be some new cases, episodes related to human rights problems in China or the situation in certain regions of China," he added.

In addition, the expert did not rule out the possibility of a demonstration of military power in the South China Sea, in the Taiwan Strait by the United States or its partners.

Kortunov believes that a diplomatic boycott will not disrupt the upcoming games. "Psychologically it may be uncomfortable for the host, but there will be athletes. Both US athletes and US-allied countries will still come to the Olympics," he added.

The 24th Winter Olympic Games will be held in Beijing on February 4 - 20, 2022.