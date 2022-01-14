Moscow won’t let West turn security talks into abstract discussions — Lavrov

MOSCOW, January 14. /TASS/. Moscow sees the West’s plans to turn the negotiations on security guarantees into some abstract discussions, and awaits a mature reaction from the US, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a press conference following the results of Russia’s diplomacy in 2021.

"That’s why we are observing these plans, turning all of this into some abstract discussion. Of course, we will wait — and firmly told the Americans — for their reaction which should be a mature one," the minister stressed.

"We aware that the West banks on the scenario which enables Washington to shrink from the main responsibility for resolving these issues while negotiating with us. Initially, [they] will try to bury the issues in the Russia-NATO Council engaging their colleagues, and basically, it is impossible to conduct any negotiations in the OSCE," he said.

Lavrov specified that the OSCE does not even have the charter to be an organization. "For 15 years we have been proposing to initiate negotiations on this charter so that the OSCE acquires the legal subjectivity of international law. The Americans responded to us: ‘No, flexibility is the OSCE’s advantage.’ The issues of tight security have never been solved and will not be solved," he said.

On December 17, the Russian Foreign Ministry released a draft agreement on security guarantees between Russia and the United States and a draft agreement on ensuring the security of Russia and NATO member states. Consultations on the issue took place in Geneva on January 10, followed by a meeting of the Russia-NATO Council in Brussels on January 12 and a session of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Permanent Council in Vienna on January 13.