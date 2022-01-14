Lavrov points to US, NATO plans to play down security guarantees process

MOSCOW, January 14. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has pointed to US and NATO plans to play down and emasculate the security guarantees process.

Speaking at a news conference devoted to Russian diplomacy in 2021 he recalled that Russia was expecting a written reply from the United States and NATO regarding its security guarantees proposals. He stressed that Moscow’s partners "have realized the need for doing this quickly and specifically, on paper, because Russia will not be waiting indefinitely."

"As for the plans for reducing this process to nothing, they certainly exist. Everybody understands that the prospects for achieving accord depend on the United States. Whatever some may say about the need for consultations with the allies and for involving all OSCE members, it’s nothing but a lame excuse and an attempt to procrastinate," Lavrov said.

He recalled that when Russia-NATO relations were still taking shape, "when in the context of these processes Moscow and the alliance were negotiating critical agreements on how they should go about the business of configuring their armed forces and armaments, there were no consultations with the OSCE or the European Union, which is now very actively complaining through its High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell why they have been left overboard."

"We wish to see a position stated on paper. We wish to have answers article by article, item by item, in both documents: this is suitable and this is not suitable, and if something is not suitable, why. If something should be added, then formulate your amendments. If you have something to add, present your ideas in writing," Lavrov said.

Also, he recalled that "all mass media are now saying that the Western reaction is focused on the categorical allegation it is impossible to depart from NATO’s ‘open door’ principle".