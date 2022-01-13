Moscow to react if US and NATO reject Russia’s proposals — Lavrov

MOSCOW, January 13. /TASS/. Moscow will react to the actual course of events if Washington and NATO reject Russian proposals on security guarantees, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

"Speaking of prospects of our reaction, I reiterate: we will never swing a baton and demand at negotiations that "if you do not do this, we will beat you." We will react to the actual development of events," he said in an interview in the Bolshaya Igra (The Big Game) political talk show on Channel One television.

Lavrov noted that Russia won’t behave like the US that demands Moscow withdraws troops from a part of their sovereign territory and threaten with new sanctions. "It’s just inappropriate," he pointed out.