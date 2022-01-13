Moscow urges OSCE to stop seeing Moscow as adversary — envoy

VIENNA, January 13. /TASS/. Russia’s permanent representative to the OSCE, Alexander Lukashevich, has urged the partners in the organization to abandon the dangerous logic of regarding Russia as an adversary. He made the statement on Thursday while speaking at this year’s first meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council.

"We are inviting our partners to abandon the faulty and dangerous logic of considering Russia as an adversary, and to use the mechanisms of consultations for settling problem situations," Lukashevich said.

He pointed out that Russia’s demands in the field of security matched the principle, which was more than once confirmed in OSCE documents: no country shall strengthen its security to the detriment of the security of other states and in choosing the methods of maintaining their security countries shall respect the legitimate concerns of others.

This year’s first meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council under Poland’s chairmanship is being held in Vienna on Thursday. Poland took over the OSCE chairmanship from Sweden on January 1, 2002.