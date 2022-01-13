Putin calls for business trends to be scrutinized after coping with pandemic aftermath

MOSCOW, January 13. /TASS/. Analyzing new emerging trends in business and other areas is necessary after coping with the economic consequences of the coronavirus pandemic, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in his greetings to participants, organizers and guests of the Gaidar Forum that is taking place at the Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration (RANEPA) on January 13-14.

"Last year, in general, we managed to cope with the economic consequences of the pandemic, restore employment, and ensure a balanced budget. Today it is important not only to consolidate those achievements, but also to analyze in detail the new trends emerging lately in business, science, education, healthcare, other areas, weigh them in the interests of the country’s sustainable development and enhancing people’s quality of life," according to the president’s address released on the website of the Kremlin on Thursday.

The Gaidar Forum "enjoys the ever-present attention of local and foreign experts and is justly considered a respected discussion platform for hashing over today’s pertinent social and economic issues," Putin noted.

"I am confident this meeting will be creative and constructive, while the initiatives and proposals by its participants will definitely be in demand," he concluded.

The Gaidar Forum ‘Russia and the World: Priorities’ is taking place on January 13-14 in a mixed format at the RANEPA (Russian Academy of National Economy and Public Administration) central campus. The Gaidar Forum is a discussion platform that brings together members of government bodies, public and political figures, leading experts, and entrepreneurs to hash over the government’s priorities for the current year. They include prospects for further economic growth, along with trends and challenges in social development, education, healthcare, construction, environment, digital transformation and technological development, in addition to the state of the business environment and investment climate.