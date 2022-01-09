US’ stance on issues of security guarantees does not disturb Russia, says diplomat

GENEVA, January 9. /TASS/. Moscow will continue presenting arguments supporting its position on security guarantees, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov, who has arrived for the Russia-US talks on security guarantees, said in an interview with TASS on Sunday, adding that the US’ rather tough stance on that does not disturb the Russian side.

"The US’ stance is rather tough," he said, adding that it does not disturb Moscow. "We will consistently explain the logic and present the arguments supporting our position," the diplomat noted.

The beginning of the first round of Russia-US talks on security issues in Geneva is scheduled for the evening of January 9, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said earlier, adding that it would be held in a narrow format. The work will continue in an extended format on January 10. The meeting of the Russia-NATO Council in Brussels will take place on January 12, while the talks of representatives of Russia and the OSCE in Vienna - on January 13.