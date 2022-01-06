Russia to explain logic of approaches at meetings on security guarantees - diplomat

MOSCOW, January 6. /TASS/. Russia will explain the logic of its approaches at forthcoming talks with the United States on security guarantees and within the framework of the Russia - NATO Council, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said in an interview with the Izvestiya newspaper.

"We will hold the kick-off meeting next week, explain the logic of our approach and fix elements indispensible from any productive process whatsoever. The main point for us at this leg is to gain insight on the position of opponents," the Deputy Minister said.

Russia has heard so far "the most general, fairly abstract comments" of the US, other countries and NATO concerning acceptability and non-acceptability, where the key point is the dialog and the demand from Russia to perform de-escalation near the border with Ukraine, Ryabkov said. "Such approach contains precious few rational kernels," he added