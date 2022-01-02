Union State Treaty virtually recognizes Russia’s ownership of Crimea - official

MOSCOW, January 2. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said that the Russian ownership of Crimea is, in fact, recognized by the Treaty on the Creation of a Union State between the Russian Federation and Belarus.

"Russia’s ownership of Crimea is, in fact, recognized by the 1999 Treaty on the Creation of a Union State, since it clearly states that the territory of the Union State is the territory of Russia and Belarus in the form in which it is enshrined in their constitutions," he said in an interview with TASS.

"President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, during a meeting of the Supreme State Council of the Union State on November 4, 2021, said he wanted to visit Crimea. We can only welcome this intention, as well as statements by a number of other government officials," the Deputy Foreign Minister said.