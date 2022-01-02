Constitutional reform to help stabilize situation in Belarus - Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, January 2. /TASS/. Constitutional reform will help stabilize the domestic political situation in Belarus, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said in an interview with TASS.

"We expect that the main outcome of constitutional reform will be the stabilization of the domestic political situation in Belarus, our ally, as well as the strengthening of its statehood and the increased prosperity of the fraternal people of Belarus," he noted.

Rudenko pointed out that Russia would accept any outcome of the constitutional referendum as it "recognizes the Belarusian people’s sovereign right to determine their path to development themselves, without any external pressure."

Moscow expects that the Belarusian people will not boycott the upcoming constitutional referendum, Rudenko said. "We hope that Belarusian citizens will take advantage of the opportunity to express their will in a democratic way and will not give in to the inflammatory appeals of political exiles to boycott the referendum or ruin ballots," he said.

Rudenko pointed out that "the Belarusian authorities have done their utmost to make sure that work on constitutional amendments is transparent and involves various groups of the population, including constructive opposition forces."

A draft of the country’s amended constitution was released on December 27. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said earlier that a nationwide constitutional referendum would take place in the second half of February. Amendments to the Belarusian constitution will clarify the powers of the head of state, the government and parliament. In addition, the All-Belarusian People’s Assembly will receive additional powers.