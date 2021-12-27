Turkey considers upcoming Russia-NATO summit to be right step — Turkish minister

ANKARA, December 27. /TASS/. Ankara attaches great importance to the upcoming summit between Russia and NATO, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told TASS on Monday.

"NATO consists of 30 countries, some favor deterrence, some prefer a dialogue [with Russia]. Each of the 30 countries, NATO allies, have their arguments for or against. Turkey is always more in favor of a dialogue, since it is possible to at least ease tension. At this point, we have the same position. We attach great importance to the upcoming summit between Russia and NATO and believe that it is the right step," Cavusoglu said at the press conference on the results of 2021 in Ankara.

According to Cavusoglu, there are those among NATO member countries who believe that "both deterrence and dialogue can be implemented."

On Sunday, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told TASS that the date and the format of a Russia-NATO Council meeting, as well as the composition of the Russian delegation were being looked at. According to him, it is crucial that high-ranking military take part in this meeting.