Putin, Lukashenko to meet in St. Petersburg on December 29, Kremlin confirms

MOSCOW, December 25. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko will meet in St. Petersburg on December 28-29, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed.

"Indeed, a meeting is planned [for December 29], they will also meet at an informal summit [of the CIS on December 28]," he said.

"What other decisions they will make before the New Year’s Day, I don’t know," the Kremlin official said in response to a request to comment on media reports that Putin and Lukashenko may play hockey together in St. Petersburg.

On Friday, the press service of the Belarusian leader reported that on December 28-29, Lukashenko would pay a working visit to St. Petersburg in order to participate in an informal summit between the leaders of the CIS states and his meeting with Putin was scheduled for December 29.