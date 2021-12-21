Lavrov says no open unresolved issues between Russia, Bosnia and Herzegovina

SOCHI, December 21. /TASS/. Moscow sees no open unresolved issues between Russia and Bosnia and Herzegovina, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a meeting with his counterpart from Bosnia and Herzegovina Bisera Turkovic on Tuesday.

The Russian top diplomat pointed out that the meeting was taking place on the eve of the 25th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries that would be marked on December 26. "During this time, which is not long from a historical perspective, we have had quite a long and eventful journey, from mutual diplomatic recognition to constructive and multifaceted partnership. Much has been done in terms of relations in the fields of trade, economy and investment, as well as humanitarian ties," Lavrov emphasized. "There are no open unresolved issues in our bilateral relations, at least as far as we can see," he added.

Lavrov noted that the parties maintained positive interaction within international organizations and stressed that Moscow was interested in boosting friendly relations with Bosnia and Herzegovina. "We will make every effort to support your country’s development based on the Dayton Agreement," he stated, adding that "Russia is one of the document’s guarantors".