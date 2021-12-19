Russia’s proposals on security guarantees worded absolutely clearly - senior diplomat

SOCHI, December 19. /TASS/. Russia’s proposals on security guarantees are worded in an absolutely clear way, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told journalists on Sunday when asked about possible hidden agenda in Russia’s initiatives.

"If experts think this way, let them do it. On the contrary, they [Russia’s proposals] are worded in a way to make everything absolutely clear. We are criticized for the fact that they are very open," he said.

According to Grushko, Russia believes that the current situation in international relations is "so risky and crucial that all these hints, signals, eye winking are simply not working." "We need simply to sit down and talk to each other," he added.

On Friday, the Russian foreign ministry released two Russian draft agreements in security guarantees from the United States and NATO. These documents were handed over to the US side at a meeting at the Russian foreign ministry on December 15.