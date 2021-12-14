Russia, Indonesia satisfied with pace of cooperation in security sphere

JAKARTA, December 14. /TASS/. The participants in the Russia-Indonesia consultations noted progressively developing cooperation between the two countries on the issues of international security, the press office of Russia’s Security Council reported on Tuesday.

Russia and Indonesia issued a joint statement as part of a visit by Secretary of Russia’s Security Council Nikolay Patrushev to Jakarta.

"The sides noted the positive dynamics of the Russia-Indonesia cooperation on the issues of international security at the bilateral and multilateral levels. In this regard, they welcomed the signing of an agreement between the government of the Russian Federation and the government of the Republic of Indonesia on cooperation in international cyber security," the press office said in a statement.

Both sides also noted that the global system was generally confronted with potential instability and more complex security threats in the post-pandemic period along with the growing risks of conflict escalations in some regions, the spread of terrorism and extremism, drug trafficking, corruption, transnational crime and the use of IT tools for terrorist and criminal purposes.

"The sides were also unanimous in their opinion about the need to bolster cooperation in the war on terror, including an exchange of information, intelligence data and best practices on the issues of de-radicalization and in the law-enforcement sphere," the statement reads.

The participants in the consultations also expressed their concern over mounting threats in the wake of an increase in the illegal cultivation, production and smuggling of narcotic substances, drug addiction, growing illegal gains from drug trafficking that may be used as a source for terrorism financing, according to the statement.

In this regard, the sides agreed on joint efforts to counter a broad range of threats in the law-enforcement sphere in the bilateral and multilateral formats and on the platforms of specialized international organizations.

As the press office of Russia’s Security Council pointed out, Patrushev expressed his gratitude to Indonesia’s Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs Mohammad Mahfud for his hospitality and for the warm and friendly reception accorded to the Russian delegation. The secretary of Russia’s Security Council also invited Mahfud to visit Russia to take part in a new round of bilateral consultations and for his part the Indonesian minister accepted the invitation.