Biden did not frighten Putin in conversation, it was mutually respectful - Kremlin

TASS, December 12. US President Joe Biden did not frighten Russian President Vladimir Putin in the conversation, it was mutually respectful, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the Rossiya-1 TV channel.

"At the end of the conversation our American colleagues started to spread some horror things as Biden frightened Putin and so on. That’s not true," Peskov said in an interview with Pavel Zarubin in the Moscow. Kremlin. Putin show.

"The conversation was mutually respectful. You can’t talk to Putin any other way, he wouldn’t have called then," the press secretary added.