Putin and Biden speak specifically despite friendly tone of conversation - Kremlin

TASS, December 12. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Joe Biden use friendly tone of the conversation, although the language of raising questions is always extremely specific and without any discrepancies, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with the Moscow. Kremlin. Putin program on Rossiya-1 TV channel.

"There is no need to fool around here. Of course, the presidents hold a friendly conversation," Peskov assured. "But as of topics, as of the tone of the discussion, it is extremely specific. There are no discrepancies from [Russian President Vladimir] Putin and his US counterpart Biden," the press secretary stressed.

The Moscow. Kremlin. Putin program released backstage of the preparation for the virtual summit by both leaders. The channel’s team recorded the moment of technical cameras’ settings, as well as negotiations between the protocol officers of the two presidents. Furthermore, the footage of the very beginning of the talks was shown when Putin and Biden saw one another and exchanged friendly greetings. The Russian leader noted that he "is glad to see again" his vis-a-vis and waved at him. The US head of state responded with a smile and waved with both hands.

Putin and Biden held talks in the December 7 virtual summit, the conversation lasted two hours. The situation around Ukraine was the prevailing subject, the leaders also discussed bilateral relations, cybersecurity and the Iranian nuclear deal.