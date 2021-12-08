Russia expects sound relations between Putin and new German Chancellor Scholz — Kremlin

MOSCOW, December 8. / TASS /. Moscow is looking to develop constructive relations between Russian President Vladimir Putin and new German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated on Wednesday.

"We expect that constructive relations will be developed between the president and the new chancellor," the Kremlin spokesman noted.

According to the Kremlin spokesman, Moscow hopes that with the appointment of Scholz, Germany will resume its political course, in particular, regarding the Nord Stream 2 issue. "We also expect that the German side will continue to proceed from view that the most challenging issues can be resolved only through dialogue," Peskov said.

The Kremlin spokesman mentioned that there had been no contacts between Putin and Scholz yet, however, the Russian head of state would send a congratulatory telegram to the new chancellor.

Social Democrat Olaf Scholz was elected as new German Chancellor on Wednesday. He received a total of 395 votes, while 303 lawmakers voted against him. According to the rules, Bundestag President Baerbel Bas asked the candidate if he accepted the results of the vote and Scholz answered in the affirmative.

After that, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier presented Scholz with an official letter of appointment as Chancellor. The ceremony took place at the Bellevue presidential palace. Scholz is currently leaving for the Bundestag, where he and his ministers will take the oath. The ceremony is scheduled for about 15:00 (17:00 Moscow time), marking the end of Merkel's 16-year time as chancellor.